Five-year deal already agreed for Chelsea star to leave next summer

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has reportedly already agreed a permanent transfer to loan club Bayern Munich for next summer.

The Senegal international left Stamford Bridge for the Allianz Arena this summer, joining Bayern on an initial loan deal.

However, it seems Bayern are already confident that they’ve secured Jackson’s future, with Bild reporting that there’s already an agreement in place with the player over a five-year contract.

Jackson struggled to find his best form at Chelsea, but he might well flourish in a slightly less competitive league, and with a different kind of club ethos and playing style around him.

Nicolas Jackson sale looks like good business for Chelsea

Overall, though, this deal looks like fine business for Chelsea as they look likely to once again make decent profit on a player they initially signed on the cheap when he wasn’t that big a name.

The west London giants did the same with Noni Madueke as he left for Arsenal this summer, and the club ownership will surely see this as a sign that their recruitment model is working.

For the most part, Chelsea fans won’t want to see too many sales, but with Jackson it now seems clear that he’s used up his chances in the Blues’ first-team.

There’s a decent player in there somewhere, but it just hasn’t happened for the 24-year-old in English football.

Bayern will now hope they can get the best out of him, and they might need to think about even more work in the transfer market when it comes to strengthening up front.

There’s been speculation about Harry Kane’s Bayern future in another Bild report, so that could mean the Bavarian giants will soon need a number of quality young forwards to come in to help them replace their current top scorer.