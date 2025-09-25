‘We’ve got some news’ – Sky Sports reporter issues update on Liverpool transfer target

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

The England international had even undergone a medical at Liverpool ahead of a possible move to Anfield but Palace changed their stance in the last minute and decided to keep the player at the club.

Guehi was left unhappy in the end but with his contract into the final year at Selhurst Park, a future exit is now looking likely, particularly after the latest update from Sky Sports.

After a last-minute collapse of that deal, recent events, especially the long-term injury to Liverpool’s Giovanni Leoni, have reignited talk of a possible move in the winter.

Tom White, the Sky Sports reporter, has provided the update on the future of Guehi at Crystal Palace, increasing Arne Slot’s chances of signing the defender in the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace have accepted Marc Guehi wants exit

White reported: “Interestingly, talking about Liverpool centre-backs, we’ve got some news just in to us, big news, regarding Marc Guehi. We are told that Crystal Palace, realistically, accepts that Marc Guehi’s time at the club is coming to an end. We’re told the club acknowledge it will be difficult to convince their captain to commit to his long-term future at Palace.

“As for the player himself, he’s calm about the next steps. Remember, on deadline day in the summer, he saw a move to Liverpool collapse. They were close to getting him for £35m, however, Guehi stayed at Crystal Palace. He could, of course, go for a fee in January or for free next summer.”

Liverpool have a chance of signing Guehi in January

The latest update suggests that Liverpool may yet get another shot at Guehi, and this time, the circumstances might favour them.

Palace’s apparent acceptance that his future lies elsewhere, combined with Liverpool’s newfound defensive urgency after Leoni’s injury, adds traction to the possibility of a January bid.

If Liverpool move quickly and smartly, their near-miss this summer might turn into a savvy midseason capture.

The logical step from Palace’s perspective would be now to cash in on the defender in January instead of losing him for free in the summer.

