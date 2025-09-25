(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

According to recent reports, Tottenham have shown interest in Pascal Struijk, a centre-back who has become a regular in Leeds’ defensive position.

Given the financial pressures, contract timeline, and Premier League demand for left-sided defenders, Struijk’s name is emerging as one to watch, and Leeds may have tough decisions ahead.

Struijk’s rise from academy prospect to first-team mainstay has not gone unnoticed. Signed at a young age and developed within the club’s structure, he has impressed with his defensive ability.

Leeds United defender is high in demand

His left-footed profile is particularly rare and valuable in the Premier League, which explains why Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have him under consideration.

Sources indicate that Spurs have assessed Struijk previously, and now, with two years remaining on his Leeds contract, Leeds find themselves under pressure to decide whether to offer a new deal.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has discussed the future of the defender in conversation with Leeds United.News. He said:

“I never got a feeling he was going to leave. Farke made him feel wanted. I don’t think that’ll [new contract] be far off. He’s a fabulous player. He does attract interest. You know, Leeds have to be careful.

“We know the likes of Brighton have looked at him in the past and you know, if they lose a Jan Paul van Hecke, would they look at Struijk? We know that Tottenham looked at him as well,” Bailey continued.

“Left-sided centre-backs are worth their weight in gold. If Brentford lose Nathan Collins they could come in. Leeds will be looking to extend him because there’s an awful lot of clubs who would take him.”

Tottenham move would be a huge step up for Struijk

Additionally, Leeds have already invested heavily this summer, reportedly spending close to £100 million, but are seen by fans as underwhelming in attack. Defensively, they may feel they can try to hold onto depth or find replacements if Struijk departs.

If they push too aggressively for a sale, they risk weakening their backline. If they fail to agree terms for a renewal, they may end up losing him for much less.

For Struijk, a move to Spurs would be a step up in exposure and competition. Due to increasing interest in the defender, Leeds would find it hard to keep the player at the club.

