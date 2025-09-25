Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur Manager speaks to the media during a Press Conference. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven is a target for Real Madrid, but the North London outfit are looking to tie him down to a new deal.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a player for the club, and he is undoubtedly one of the finest central defenders in the league right now. Spurs do not want to lose him, and they are hoping to agree on a new deal with the player.

Spurs want a new deal for Micky van de Ven

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Tottenham are confident of securing an agreement with the Netherlands international.

“Tottenham want Van de Ven to commit his future to the club,” Mick Brown told Football Insider. “They want to put an end to the speculation and any interest from clubs like Real Madrid and the others who have been linked over the summer. “So from their point of view, it makes sense that they want to get him tied down to a new contract, and I think they’re pretty confident they can get it done.”

Spurs cannot lose Van de Ven

Tottenham are looking to build a team capable of fighting for trophies regularly, and they cannot afford to sell their best players. The Netherlands International is an indispensable asset for them, and losing him is simply not an option. It will be interesting to see if the player decides to commit his long-term future to the club.

It is no surprise that Real Madrid are interested in Van de Ven. He could develop into a world-class defender with experience. He would help them improve at the back. The Spanish outfit need more depth and quality in central defence.

The opportunity to join them can be quite exciting for most players, and it will be interesting to see if the Netherlands international is tempted to move.