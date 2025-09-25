Harry Kane celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Manchester United may reportedly still be keen on a transfer swoop for Harry Kane after previously trying to sign him when he was at Tottenham.

The England international, now with Bayern Munich, is continuing to put in world class performances at the highest level, and it’s easy to imagine him firing in even more goals if he were to come back to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if this is definitely on the agenda, but a report from Bild states that Kane can leave Bayern for just £57m next summer if he confirms his desire to move on by this January.

How strong is Manchester United’s Harry Kane interest?

Further info from the Daily Star suggests that Man Utd are still keen on Kane, but there’s also mention of Tottenham bringing their former star player back.

It’s also worth noting that the Red Devils have just signed an entire new front three in the summer transfer window just gone, with Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha all joining.

Kane being available on the cheap could mean the club would invest in another attacking player, but one imagines it will also depend on how Sesko in particular performs this season.

Would Kane join Manchester United?

United aren’t at their best right now, so Kane might feel it would be a slightly risky move.

Still, the Daily Star quote the 32-year-old as calling MUFC a great club, when he was asked a couple of years ago about links with them before he joined Bayern.

“Obviously over the summer I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background, but Bayern was a team I was really interested by and really excited by, so there weren’t many other discussions,” Kane said to Sports Illustrated, as quoted by the Daily Star.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Euro giants hoping Tottenham will sign £135,000-a-week star in 2026 Former Tottenham player claims “sensational” 13-goal star could join Spurs Report: “Excellent” player would be happy with £27m Tottenham transfer

“Once they came in, it was between them and Tottenham to talk, and the deal got done.

“My focus is on here, obviously Manchester United are a great club, a really big club as well, but I decided to come here and I’m really happy I have.”