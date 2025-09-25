“For sure…” – Fabrizio Romano responds to major Liverpool & Arsenal transfer story

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior celebrate for Real Madrid (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on the speculation surrounding the future of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior amid links with Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Brazilian forward continues to shine as a star player for Los Blancos, and it’s hard to imagine they’d be keen on losing him any time soon.

Still, it seems there is some uncertainty over Vinicius’ situation under new manager Xabi Alonso.

This has led to Liverpool and Arsenal apparently being informed about the 25-year-old’s potential availability, according to TBR Football.

However, Romano has responded to the speculation by insisting that Vinicius is happy at Real Madrid, and that he’s signalled he wants to stay and sign a new contract…

Vinicius Junior to stay at Real Madrid?

It looks like it will be tricky for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal to sign Vinicius, as you’d expect.

This is a world class talent who’ll surely be in the frame for the Ballon d’Or again in his career, and that’s not the kind of player Real tend to let go.

The Spanish giants have a lot of other elite attacking players in their squad, but there’s surely still room for Vinicius to have an important role.

Vinicius Junior would be an exciting addition to the Premier League

Still, it would certainly be exciting to see Vinicius playing in England at some point, and he’d surely have plenty to offer to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Gunners had a busy summer strengthening their attack, but could perhaps do well to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli at some point, whilst moving Eberechi Eze into a central role in the long term.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also invested a lot in new attackers, but would surely feel there’s value in pursuing someone like Vinicius as an upgrade on Cody Gakpo, while Florian Wirtz also hasn’t made the best start to life at Anfield.