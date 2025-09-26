Leandro Trossard in Arsenal training with Bukayo Saka, Mikel Arteta, Jurrien Timber, and Ben White (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to agree on a new deal with Bukayo Saka, and the two parties are holding positive talks over a renewal.

The player has less than two years left on his current contract, and Arsenal do not want to lose him. According to football transfers, the two parties are currently in talks over a new deal, and an agreement will be finalised shortly.

Bumper new deal for Bukayo Saka

Saka could earn around £250,000 a week at Arsenal once the new contract is signed. The 24-year-old has been a key player for Arsenal, and he has scored 71 goals for them in all competitions since breaking through to the first team scene.

He is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Keeping him at the club for the long term will be crucial. Arsenal will be desperate to get the deal across the line.

They need to hold onto their best players, and Saka is certainly an indispensable asset. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class player, and Arsenal simply cannot afford to lose a player of his quality anytime soon.

Talks progressing well with Saka

Meanwhile, the report claims that talks are progressing well. That suggests that the player is open to staying at the club. The development will come as a boost for Arsenal fans. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Saka should be able to fulfil his ambitions at Arsenal. Signing a new contract with them might not be a poor decision. They have been very ambitious in the transfer market, and they have secured the long-term futures of their key players. William Saliba recently agreed to a new deal with the club as well.