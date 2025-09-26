Report: Arsenal could offer €60 million plus first-team star to sign “complete player”

Arsenal FC
Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's victory over Leeds in the Premier League. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Turkish attacker Kenan Yildiz from Juventus, and they would be prepared to offer a player plus cash for him.

According to a report from AS Roma Live, they could offer €60 million along with Leandro Trossard in a deal for the Turkish attacker. Yildiz is highly rated across Europe, and the 20-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world-class player. Yildiz could develop into a future star for Arsenal if they can get the deal done.

A player-plus-cash move would be clever for Kenan Yildiz

Even though the Belgian has been quite impressive for Arsenal, he is not a regular starter for them. Replacing him with one of the best young attackers in European football would be a masterstroke. It will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to accept the offer when it is presented.

€60 million in cash, along with Trossard, is a substantial offer for the youngster.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting for the young attacker. He will look to fight for the league title and the Champions League with them. Mikel Arteta has done well to improve young players, and he could play a key role in the development of the Turkish attacker as well.

Yildiz would improve Arsenal

Kenan Yildiz celebrates a goal for Juventus
Kenan Yildiz celebrates a goal for Juventus

Yildiz is capable of operating across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to make an instant impact at the London club if the move goes through. He has been described as a “complete player”.

Arsenal have been very ambitious in the transfer market in recent seasons, and they have spent in excess of £1 billion under Arteta. They are looking to keep improving the squad so that they can win major trophies in the near future.

