Arsenal release emotional statement after tragic death of former player

Billy Vigar during his time at Arsenal (Getty Images)

Arsenal have released an emotional statement paying tribute to their former player Billy Vigar, who has tragically died aged just 21.

The former Gunners youngster spent some time in the club’s academy, and suffered a serious brain injury in a recent game for Chichester City FC.

Vigar collided with a brick wall by the side of the pitch and had to be taken to hospital, where he was in a coma before sadly passing away.

Arsenal have now posted about the news on their official site, releasing a heartfelt statement about the ex-Gunner.

Vigar had been at the club since the age of 14, with some of his former teammates from the youth teams still on the books at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s statement after tragic death of Billy Vigar

“Everyone at Arsenal Football Club is deeply sorry to hear of the tragic passing of Chichester City forward and former Arsenal academy player, Billy Vigar,” read a statement on the club’s official site.

“As well as his significant talent, Billy will always be remembered for his love of the game, pride at representing our football club – he once called the day he was spotted by our scouts as ’the most Important of his life’ – and a character beloved by teammates and coaches alike.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Vigar family and his many friends at this extremely difficult time.”

While Vigar won’t have been the biggest name for most Arsenal fans, there will undoubtedly be a lot of sadness within the fanbase about this news.

As much as anything, it’s always painful to hear about someone so young dying in such a horrible accident.