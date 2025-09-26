Thomas Frank has joined Tottenham recently. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in a quality defender when the transfer window reopens in January.

According to TEAMtalk, they have already set aside money for a reliable central defender. The report claims that Nathan Collins from Brentford is on their radar.

Spurs eyeing Nathan Collins

The 24-year-old has played under Thomas Frank in the past, and it will be interesting to see if he is keen on union. Tottenham need to add more defensive depth to the squad, and it remains to be seen who they end up with.

They have started the season well, and they will look to push for trophies this season. They will look to secure a place in the top four as well. Signing the right players in January will help them improve further and sustain their current run form. Collins should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact at the North London club if he joins them.

Collins could make an immediate impact

The 24-year-old is well settled in the Premier League, and he knows the way Thomas Frank likes to play. However, he is the captain of Brentford, and they will not want to lose him anytime soon. They have recently sanctioned departures of key players, and they will not want to weaken the squad any further this season. Any move for Collins might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Tottenham have impressed under their new manager, and expectations are now high for them. It will be interesting to see if they can sustain their current level of performance and put together a winning run.

Signing a quality defender in January will help them tighten up at the back and push for trophies.