Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona could be open to selling the player for the right price. Chelsea are willing to offer around €25-30 million for the 21-year-old midfielder.

Newcastle United are keen on Casadó as well. Multiple Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his development.

Chelsea could use Marc Casado

He will help them control the tempo of the game and drive the team forward. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and Casado could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for Chelsea. The reported investment could look like a bargain in future if he manages to fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince Barcelona not to accept the offer.

The Blues are looking to improve the squad further, and they need another quality central midfielder. The Spaniard would be the ideal long-term investment for them. They have done well to add some much-needed depth to the attacking unit during the summer transfer window. They should look to invest in a quality central defender as well. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the caps in their squad in the coming months.

Casado could fancy a Chelsea move

The opportunity to move to Chelsea could be exciting for the youngster. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have a formidable project. They have quality players at their disposal, and they could be fighting for major trophies. Any young player will be attracted to the idea of being a part of their project.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can wrap up the move quickly. Adding someone of his quality in January will help the team improve. Chelsea have started the season poorly, and they will be desperate to bounce back. Signing the right players will help them turn it around.