Leeds United manager Daniel Farke looks on during a pre-season friendly (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Leeds United continued their inconsistent start to the season with a win at Molineux, where Daniel Farke’s side picked up their first away victory of the campaign.

The manager’s decision to stick with the same lineup that attracted criticism in the defeat to Fulham was met with relief this time around, as the frontline delivered when it mattered against Wolves.

In London, Farke’s attacking trio of Brenden Aaronson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Noah Okafor failed to trouble the scoreboard. However, at Molineux, they proved the doubters wrong.

Calvert-Lewin, who has battled for form this season, opened his account, while Okafor added another to seal a 2-0 result, ensuring all three points for the Whites on their travels.

Noah Okafor was wasteful in possession

Despite scoring, Okafor’s display was far from flawless. The Swiss forward was wasteful in possession, losing the ball 22 times. Farke did not shy away from discussing the issue after the game.

Speaking before Leeds’ next match against Bournemouth, the German coach acknowledged the issue but defended his player’s overall contribution. He suggested that the loss of possession is often a by-product of risk-taking and attacking intent.

Daniel Farke on Okafor

He said (h/t Leeds Press): “I don’t accept this [losing the ball]. It needs to be criticised. At half-time, I told Noah, great goal, well-taken goal, looks sharp in his dribblings. “But with the back to the opponent’s goal, he has to be stronger. “He comes from a different league, the Premier League is more physical. Sometimes he’s claiming he’s been fouled instead of adapting, being rock solid. “It is physical. His success rate in his duels can be better. “His end product and goal threat is good. He can keep the ball better. We speak about this, we’re honest about it. “Naturally, he is a player who takes risks. Timing is key, when to take a risk, when to keep it.”

It will be interesting to see whether Okafor can work on that area of his game and improve in the coming months. There is no doubt that he is a talented player, and he could develop into a star for Leeds.