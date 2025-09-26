Manchester United given positive Carlos Baleba update (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could be on his way out of the club soon.

According to a report via Fichajes, the Manchester United hierarchy has decided not to renew his contract, and they are looking to get his wages off the books. The Brazilian is a top-class player, but he has not been at his best. He can be quite inconsistent, and therefore, Manchester United are prepared to part ways with him.

Casemiro should move on

He has been described as a “top player” in the past, and there is no doubt that he has proven himself at the highest level. However, this could be the right time for the two parties to go their separate ways. The Brazilian is no longer at his peak, and Manchester United need better players. It will be interesting to see if they can replace him properly.

The report claims that a decision has been made, and the player could move on as early as January. Manchester United are plotting a profound overhaul of the team, and several other players are expected to move on.

Man United need quality players

Manchester United have not been at their best in recent seasons. They have not been able to secure Champions League qualification this season, and they have crashed out of the English League Cup recently. They finished in the bottom half of the league table last season, and they have started the season in mediocre form.

It will be interesting to see if they can turn things around in the coming weeks. Casemiro might be a useful option for them until the end of the season. His quality and experience are beyond any doubt. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United get rid of him in January. They will need to replace him properly in that case. If they fail to bring in a quality replacement, it would be ideal to hold onto the player until the summer transfer window.