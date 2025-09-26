Newcastle United FC club badge (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Real Madrid defensive midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The France international has been a key player during his time at the Bernabeu and it makes sense that there’s some interest in him at the moment.

As recently reported here, there’s some uncertainty around Camavinga’s future, and that’s led to interest from clubs in the Premier League.

We were informed of Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle looking at Camavinga, and there’s now been a further update on the situation.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has discussed Newcastle’s links with the 22-year-old, and it seems like it could be a story well worth keeping a close eye on.

Eduardo Camavinga to Newcastle transfer story gathers pace

“It gets to a point where he’s going to ask questions about his future,” Brown said.

“He was the talk of the town not long ago, everybody said he would be the next big thing, and he’s a brilliantly talented player who always looks impressive.

“Over the last year or two, though, he hasn’t been as involved in the Real Madrid team as you’d expect. Whether there’s an issue behind the scenes, I don’t know, but both Ancelotti and now Alonso haven’t really had him as part of their plans.

“I think, at least in his head, he’ll be having a look at the options available to him if he was to move away from Madrid, and seeing what might be there for him.

“A move to the Premier League would suit him and I definitely think it’s something he’d be open to.

“Man United have been linked with him quite a lot, but the club I’ve heard mentioned recently is Newcastle, he could be an ambitious move for them.

“Like I’ve said, he’s a very talented player, and playing under Howe might get the best out of him because he’s always spoken about highly for his man management.

“So if he becomes available, whether it’s in January or next year, Newcastle could well be among those willing to take a gamble on bringing him in.”

Newcastle fans would surely relish the arrival of a big name like Camavinga to follow some of the other exciting deals they’ve got done in the last few years.

The Saudi-backed club can often afford to compete for some big names, even if they’re still in a situation where they also have to occasionally cash in on stars like Alexander Isak, who left for Liverpool this summer.

Camavinga could surely be tempted by the Newcastle project, so it will be interesting to see if this one continues to gather pace closer to January.