Video: Arne Slot praises Liverpool transfer target ahead of PL clash

Marc Guehi and Arne Slot (Photo by Richard Pelham, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was full of praise for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi – a player the Reds notably missed out on signing during the summer.

The England international came so close to moving to Anfield late on in the transfer window, with reliable outlets like the Athletic reporting that a deal had been agreed.

However, this fell through late on and Liverpool must now be regretting that even more, with Slot confirming the Giovanni Leoni injury blow earlier this morning as well.

This leaves the Reds short of depth at the back, and that will be why they were so keen on someone like Guehi in the first place.

Instead, Liverpool will be playing against the 25-year-old when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their Premier League meeting tomorrow.

Arne Slot on Marc Guehi – video

Watch below for Slot’s response when he was asked about Guehi in his press conference…

? Arne Slot is full of praise for Marc Guehi ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Crystal Palace ? pic.twitter.com/WmIIVFuNMo — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 26, 2025

Perhaps understandably, the Dutch tactician was not too keen to talk about LFC missing out on Guehi, but it’s clear he still rates the player very highly.

Slot focused on Palace as a whole, with Oliver Glasner’s side in fantastic form at the moment, having gone unbeaten in their last 17 games.

Guehi has been a big part of that with his solid defensive displays for Palace, and there’ll surely be plenty of Liverpool fans watching this weekend and wondering what might have been if he’d been able to get his move to Anfield over the line in the summer.

Liverpool continue to be linked with Guehi, but, as reported here for the Daily Briefing, the Merseyside giants also have interest in Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo as a possible alternative in that position.