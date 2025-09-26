Liverpool expected to return for Marc Guehi. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in the coming months.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding for Nottingham Forest, and multiple clubs are monitoring his progress. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for both clubs. Liverpool need more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and Anderson would be the ideal acquisition.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions could be hard to turn down for the player. However, convincing Nottingham Forest will be difficult. They have shown earlier this summer that they cannot be bullied into selling their key players.

It will be difficult to convince them to sell Anderson any time soon. Meanwhile, Liverpool are not the only club keen on him. They will face competition from bitter rivals Manchester United as well.

Elliot Anderson move will be difficult

Graeme Bailey revealed on TBR: “Anderson has been top class for Forest, and they are aware of the interest is emerging. “But I am told that Forest have no intention of entertaining any interest in him, and with Ange Postecoglou arriving – they want him to be a cornerstone to his team going forward.”

Man United could use Anderson

Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park. They have struggled to control games this season, and someone like Anderson could make a huge difference. They tried to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton during the summer transfer window, but the move did not work out. Any move for Anderson seems very difficult as well.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to test their luck with an offer in the coming months. They have the resources to pay a substantial amount of money for the player, but losing him would be a devastating blow for Nottingham Forest. They are looking to build an ambitious team and they cannot afford to sell their key players.