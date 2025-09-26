Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that Giovanni Leoni has been ruled out for up to a year with a torn ACL.

Liverpool are now looking to bring in a quality central defender, and they will ramp up their efforts to sign Marc Guehi during the January transfer window, as per TEAMtalk. They tried to sign the 25-year-old during the summer window as well. It would be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The player will be a free agent in the summer, and Crystal Palace could be under pressure to sanction his departure in January. It would allow them to recoup some money from his departure. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer.

Liverpool need Marc Guehi

Meanwhile, Liverpool need more depth in the defensive unit and signing a reliable performer in the Premier League would be ideal. He could make an instant impact at the Premier League club.

The opportunity to join the champions will be attractive for him, and he will look to fight for trophies with them. Liverpool will look to win the league title and the UEFA Champions League this season. They need to add more depth to the squad. They cannot hope to get through the season with just three reliable defenders at their disposal. In addition to that, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have unreliable fitness records.

Can Liverpool sign Guehi?

Liverpool agreed on a deal to sign Guehi during the summer transfer window, but the move collapsed because Crystal Palace failed to find a replacement. It will be interesting to see if they are ready to let him leave in January.

Liverpool have started the season well, and they must look to plug the gaps in their squad in January if they want to sustain their current form and win a major trophy.