Liverpool are keeping an eye on Ronald Araujo’s situation at Barcelona as they look for possible replacements for Ibrahima Konate.

As I revealed earlier this morning in my piece for the Daily Briefing, the Reds are starting to plan for life without Konate, who is edging closer to the end of his contract.

Araujo is someone Liverpool are understood to be keen on, while there’s also been mention of Chelsea and Tottenham monitoring the Uruguay international’s situation at the Nou Camp.

“One to keep an eye on is (Ronald) Araujo to Liverpool,” my source said. “He’s considering his options and Barca would probably sell for €50-60m.”

Ronald Araujo transfer ideal to help Liverpool replace Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping the club can do everything possible to persuade Konate to stay and sign a new deal, but it’s not looking too promising right now.

The France international doesn’t seem any closer to agreeing terms on an extension, and he’ll be free to negotiate with clubs from abroad from the 1st of January onwards.

Things can change quickly, of course, but one imagines we’d have heard something more positive about Konate by now.

Still, Araujo looks like a realistic target and it’s easy to imagine him doing a similarly good job in Arne Slot’s defence.

Liverpool punished for contract sloppiness again

As we all know now, LFC have left themselves in weak positions with some of their star players and new contracts in recent times.

The Merseyside giants left it late to tie down Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk last season, while Trent Alexander-Arnold ended up running down his deal and leaving.

It seems Konate could be next, and Liverpool fans will have to hope they can do something with a top centre-back like Araujo or they’re going to be desperately short at the back.