Dayot Upamecano celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates
Dayot Upamecano celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move for Bayern Munich central defender Dayot Upamecano in the January transfer window.

That’s according to journalist Ekrem Konur, who has posted on X about the Reds’ interest in the France international.

See below for details as it seems Liverpool could be up against Real Madrid for the signing of Upamecano, whose transfer fee would likely be in the region of €35m-45m…

Konur posted: “Liverpool are planning a January move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, whose contract runs until 2026. Real Madrid are also monitoring the French international. Expected fee: €35–45M.”

Liverpool to replace one French centre-back with another?

Liverpool have a problem at the moment as Ibrahima Konate is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

As reported for the Daily Briefing yesterday, there is genuine concern inside LFC about Konate leaving amid interest from Real Madrid.

Dayot Upamecano in action for Bayern Munich
Dayot Upamecano in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Ronald Araujo to Liverpool could be another story to watch as the Merseyside giants look to find a replacement for Konate, but it seems Upamecano will also be an option.

While it would be a big blow to lose an important player like Konate, it could end up being quite easy to move on if a top proven talent like Upamecano is readily available for an affordable price.

Liverpool surely wouldn’t find it too tricky to fork out €35-45m for Upamecano, who looks like the calibre of player who’d have little trouble at one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

The 26-year-old is in his fifth season at Bayern and has won three Bundesliga titles at the Allianz Arena, while he also has 32 caps for the French national team, with whom he’s won the Nations League and reached the World Cup final.

