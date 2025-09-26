Lucas Bergvall celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been told that Real Madrid will surely soon have an interest in signing in-form wonderkid Lucas Bergvall.

The talented 19-year-old is making a real impression at Spurs this season, picking up one goal and two assists already at this early stage of the campaign.

In general, Bergvall’s all-round play in midfield has been a joy to watch at times, and former Brentford manager Martin Allen has discussed his rise with Tottenham News.

Allen believes Real Madrid will surely soon be potential suitors for Bergvall, and it’s worth remembering that Spurs beat Barcelona to his signature when he joined.

Lucas Bergvall’s talent has been clear for some time

Sky Sports reported that Barcelona wanted Bergvall before he ended up at Tottenham, so this is clearly an elite young talent who’s already been on the radar of major clubs across Europe.

Could Real Madrid soon become a worry for Spurs? Allen clearly believes it’s something the north Londoners may have to take seriously.

“He’s got his best years ahead of him,” Allen said.

“Tottenham must have tied him down to a long-term contract because clubs like Real Madrid are going to be looking at him; they are going to be taking an interest.

“So they’re going to do well to keep hold of him, I think.”

Tottenham have previously lost some star names to Real Madrid, with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale going on to spend their peak years at the Bernabeu.

Spurs fans will hope they can avoid the same thing happening with Bergvall, who is proving to be a fantastic signing and a smart piece of business by the club.

At least if they do end up selling the Sweden international at some point, it should be for a considerably higher amount than they initially paid for him.