“Looking at him again” – Ruben Amorim wants Man Utd to sign former Erik ten Hag target

Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona against Getafe (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking again at Barcelona central midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been on their radar before.

The Red Devils signed an entire new front three this summer as Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko joined, but there’s still work to be done on other areas of their squad.

It seems Man Utd’s focus could now switch to midfield, with De Jong surely an upgrade on the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

The Netherlands international was one of Erik ten Hag’s top targets when he was in charge, as reported by BBC Sport and others, and it seems Ruben Amorim is also a fan.

Ruben Amorim revives Man United interest in Frenkie de Jong

According to former United scout Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider, De Jong could be one to watch for MUFC if he doesn’t agree a new contract with Barca.

“Man United have tried to sign De Jong before,” Brown said.

“When he was at Ajax, they had a look at him but he chose to go to Barcelona, and since then they’ve tried to sign him from Barcelona as well but could never agree a deal.

“He’s a very good player, he showed that again when he played against Newcastle, I thought he had a really good game.

“So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Man United are looking at him again, they feel he would add something in midfield which they haven’t got at the moment.

“Everybody knows Amorim wants a new midfielder and he has been one they like the look of.”

Can United seal De Jong transfer?

He added: “Whether they can get a deal done will depend on Barcelona, if his contract talks have delayed then maybe he could make a move and take advantage of that.

“It looks like it’ll be up to him, if he fancies a move then he’ll look at his options and Man United will be among them, but otherwise he might decide to stay at Barcelona.”

One issue, however, is that Mundo Deportivo have reported that De Jong does look set to stay and sign a new deal at the Nou Camp.

We’ll have to see if this proves accurate, but in any case it seems likely that De Jong or similar players will be on United’s list in the months ahead.