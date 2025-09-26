Ruben Amorim during Man United's game against Newcastle last season (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to build for the future, and they are interested in one of the brightest young prospects in Scotland.

According to a report via United in focus, Manchester United have joined the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the race to sign the Hearts youngster Keir McKeekin.

Man United make their move for Keir McKeekin

According to the latest reports, Manchester United are among multiple clubs that have made offers to sign the teenage midfielder from Hearts. It will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature. The 15-year-old is highly rated, and Hearts want to keep him at the club. They are hoping to offer him a professional contract after his next birthday in February.

Meanwhile, the player will be able to join a Premier League club on a scholarship now. It remains to be seen whether the Scottish under-17 international is interested in a move to Manchester United. It would be a huge step in his career, and it is no surprise that top teams are keen on him. He’s a promising young player with a bright future. He could develop into a key player for Manchester United with the right guidance.

Liverpool keen on McKeekin

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in the player as well. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League champions can convince the midfielder to join them instead. Both teams have an impressive track record when it comes to grooming young players.

Meanwhile, Hearts will be due compensation if the 15-year-old leaves the club now. He has been a part of the youth system since he was seven years old.

Both teams are looking to build a formidable unit for the future, and they need to improve the team sustainably. Investing in talented young players is certainly a step in the right direction.

