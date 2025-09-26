Marc Guehi will be a player to watch in 2026. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was heavily linked with the move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old completed his medical with the Premier League champions, but the move did not go through eventually. Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal after failing to sign a quality replacement for their captain.

Marc Guehi was disappointed

Manager Oliver Glasner has now revealed that the 25-year-old was disappointed with the situation. However, he has reacted positively and decided to put his foot down and work hard for the team instead of sulking.

Oliver Glasner said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “Of course Guehi was a little bit disappointed after Liverpool saga… but then he said. no, it’s fine, I like being here, I like the team, I like the staff, I like Crystal Palace, I’m a south London boy, I will give my best. I knew this would happen”.

Can Liverpool sign Guehi in January?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool returns for the England international in the coming months. He will be a free agent in the summer of 2026, and Crystal Palace will be under pressure to sell him in January. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Liverpool will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money. They agreed a £35 million fee with Crystal Palace in the summer, and they will be hoping to sign the player for less in January now.

It remains to be seen whether the defender is prepared to leave the London club midway through the season.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality central defender, especially after the injury to Giovanni Leoni. The 25-year-old Crystal Palace star would be a phenomenal acquisition for them in January. He could prove to be a very useful option for them.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for the defender as well. They have started the season well, and they are expected to fight for the league title. He will certainly hope to win the Premier League with them if he manages to join the club in January.