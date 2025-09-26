(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to agree on a new deal with Bukayo Saka, and manager Mikel Arteta is hoping that an agreement can be reached quickly.

The 24-year-old is an indispensable asset for Arsenal, and he has been outstanding for them in recent seasons. He is certainly one of the best players in the Premier League, and keeping him at the club for the long term will be crucial.

Can Arsenal agree on a new deal with Bukayo Saka?

Arsenal recently secured an agreement with William Saliba over a long-term contract, and they will look to secure the future of Saka as well. The England International has not committed his long-term future to the club yet, and manager Mikel Arteta has now revealed that he would love it if the two parties could finalise an agreement quickly.

Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s new contract (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “I will love that. It’s a player that is extremely happy and proud to have the role that he has. Things will develop naturally. Everyone knows how important Bukayo is for us. Hopefully we can do it”.

Arsenal have built a formidable squad, and they are looking to fight for major trophies. They need to hold onto their best players. Keeping the key players at the club is just as important as bringing in quality players.

Saka should continue

The 24-year-old attacker has no reason to leave Arsenal. They have an ambitious team, and they are pushing for major trophies consistently. It is fair to assume that an agreement will eventually be reached.

Arsenal fans will be waiting for their star attacker to commit his long-term future to the club. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. His contract renewal will give the team a huge boost.

Arsenal have the financial resources to offer him a bumper new contract, and he deserves to be one of the highest-paid players in the league.