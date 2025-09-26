Dutch hero admits he wants Newcastle return

Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle United fans (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul has hinted that he’d like to return to St James’ Park in some capacity in the future.

The Dutchman was a top performer for the Magpies back in the day, spending many years as their number one ‘keeper.

Krul recently announced his retirement from playing, and he’s opened up on his plans to become a sporting director in the future.

Discussing his future now that he’s hung up his gloves, Krul admitted he’s been taking courses to move into becoming a director, and he’d be open to doing that kind of job at Newcastle if the opportunity came along.

Tim Krul opens the door to Newcastle United return

Speaking about the course he’s been taking with Portsmouth University, Krul said: “I had to hand in projects, give presentations and sit in class again. It was fun, but completely outside my comfort zone.”

On potentially coming back to Newcastle, he added: “That remains a great club. Eleven years there do leave their mark. Those would be great things, but we’ll see where I go in the coming years.”

Krul was a star player for NUFC at his peak, and he’d surely be warmly welcomed back to the club by the supporters there.

Of course, it’s early days yet in Krul’s post-playing career, so we’ll have to see how his bid to become a sporting director comes along in the months and years to come.

It surely won’t be easy to walk straight into a job at a big club like Newcastle, but his knowledge of the club and connection to the place would surely also do his chances no harm.