Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has sparked debate by rating Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor ahead of big-money Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade.

During a recent appearance on Sky Sports News, Sherwood claimed: “Isidor is someone I really admire. When he was playing in the Championship, I was thinking, ‘This boy’s got all the credentials to play in the Premier League’. I’m glad to see him in the Premier League now. I’m glad to see him scoring for Sunderland.

“Three goals? At the moment, you’d have to say him, wouldn’t you? Woltemade has done nothing at the moment. He’s scored one goal in his first season. He needs to play more. So you can’t really draw any conclusions at the moment.

“But Isidor has to be ahead of him. Obviously, he’s had a few years [sic] to settle into England as well. So he’s got a little bit of a head start. I’d say at the moment, though, if I have to take one to win a game tomorrow, I’ll have an Isidor.”

Wilson Isidor has done well

Isidor, who made the switch to the Premier League this summer, has quickly settled into life in England. The 24-year-old has already found the back of the net three times in the league.

Meanwhile, Woltemade arrived at St James’ Park in a £69 million transfer and got off to a bright start by scoring on his Premier League debut. However, the German striker has struggled to make an immediate impact since then, failing to find the net in Newcastle’s goalless draw with Bournemouth and coming off the bench during their midweek Champions League defeat against Barcelona.

Too early to write off Nick Woltemade

Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goa
Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The German international is a quality player with a bright future. He is a young player and he will need time to adapt to English football. There is no doubt that he could develop into a future star for Newcastle and the Premier League.

