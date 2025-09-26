Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Harry Kane, and the player would prefer to return to the Premier League if he left the Bundesliga.

The striker has been outstanding for Bayern Munich since joining the club, and he has helped the club win the league title. He will hope to win the UEFA Champions League with them as well. It will be interesting to see if Kane decides to return to the Premier League next season.

Tottenham open to bringing Harry Kane back

As per GMS, Tottenham are reportedly open to bringing him back to the club, and manager Thomas Frank has recently revealed that he would welcome the England international. The fact that Kane wants to return to the Premier League will be a huge boost for the North London club. They will certainly fancy their chances of convincing Kane to return to the club.

Kane is a world-class player who could improve any team in the world, and he could make a huge difference for Tottenham. He would be an upgrade on Dominic Solanke, who has not been able to score goals consistently. Kane has 13 goals in seven matches this season.

Spurs move could be ideal for Kane

The 32-year-old knows the club well, and he will be able to settle in quickly. The return to his boyhood club would be ideal for him as well. He is entering the twilight stages of his career, and he will look to enjoy his football now. Returning to Tottenham could be ideal for all parties.

The North London club could use his quality and experience as they look to build a squad capable of winning trophies consistently. He is likely to cost around €60 million because of a clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to pay up. They have the resources to get the deal across the line.