Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has been linked with a move away from the North London club.

According to a report from Fichajes, they would be willing to sell the player in the coming months. The 28-year-old has been inconsistent since joining the club, and even though his performances have been impressive this season, they are prepared to cash in on the Brazilian.

Richarlison could be sold

An asking price of £30 million has been reported. The player has a contract with the North London outfit until 2027, and Tottenham are looking to sell him while he still retains value. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Brazilian club Flamengo are keen on signing the player, and there have been rumours of potential talks. The return to South America could be interesting for Richarlison. He will look to play regularly and establish himself as a key player for Flamengo. Perhaps a fresh start would be ideal for the player.

Tottenham need to replace Richarlison

Meanwhile, Tottenham are already lacking in depth in the attacking unit and letting the Brazilian leave will only weaken them further. It will be interesting to see if they can replace the player properly. They need a reliable goal scorer who can find the back of the net regularly. Dominic Solanke has not been able to do that.

Tottenham have done well to improve the squad, but they are still short in the attacking unit. They need another reliable striker, especially if the Brazilian leaves the club. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to cash in on the South American in January or wait until the end of the season.

Tottenham have started the season well, and they will look to win trophies. They cannot weaken the squad midway through the season.