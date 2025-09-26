Graham Potter and assistant Bruno Saltor (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

It seems that West Ham United’s players are surprisingly still behind their current manager Graham Potter despite the club’s poor start to the season.

There has been plenty of speculation about Potter possibly losing his job as Hammers boss after five defeats and just one win from the opening six games of the campaign.

West Ham fans will surely be losing patience with Potter, and the Telegraph have linked them with the exciting potential appointment of former Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, a more recent update from the Telegraph has stated that West Ham players remain united behind Potter.

Could Graham Potter still be safe at West Ham?

It remains to be seen how much longer Potter can keep everyone on side, but it certainly seems like there isn’t any immediate danger of him being shown the door.

A report from Football Fancast also quotes Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol as saying that the mood inside the dressing room remains pretty positive.

“I’m being told that the mood at the training ground is very positive,” Solhekol said.