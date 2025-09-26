Wolves players with their manager (Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are being linked with Flamengo’s highly rated talent Wallace Yan, with reports in Brazil suggesting the Premier League club could revisit their interest in January.

The 20-year-old attacker has been on Wolves’ radar since the summer transfer window, and speculation over his future is resurfacing amid uncertainty about his role in Rio de Janeiro.

According to claims from BolaVip, Wallace Yan has a release clause for foreign clubs set at around €60m (£51m). However, given his situation at Flamengo, insiders believe a deal could be struck at a lower figure if negotiations take place. Despite no formal bids being tabled, Wolves are understood to be closely monitoring developments as they weigh up reinforcements for 2025.

Wallace Yan needs game time

The youngster recently made his mark at the FIFA Club World Cup. He made history by becoming the first substitute to score in back-to-back games during the competition. He is one of South America’s brightest prospects, and it is no surprise that Wolves are keen on him.

Wallace Yan’s playing time has dipped in recent weeks. Manager Filipe Luís has restricted his involvement mostly to domestic cups, and Flamengo’s early exits in those tournaments have left the forward with limited minutes. In the club’s last five league fixtures, he has featured for just four minutes, raising concerns about his development.

Can Wolves sign Wallace?

Flamengo remain keen to protect one of their top assets, especially after improving his contract earlier this year, but the reluctance to extend his deal beyond 2027 leaves the door open for a future move abroad. For Wolves, the January window could present another opportunity to test the Brazilian club’s resolve.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money.