Arne Slots reacts during a game (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool crashed to their first Premier League defeat of the season against Crystal Palace away from home.

The Premier League champions were beaten 2-1, thanks to a late goal from Eddie Nketiah in the dying minutes of the game. Crystal Palace scored the opening goal of the game early on through Ismaila Sarr.

They have plenty of opportunities to increase their advantage during the first half of the game, but Alisson Becker produced a remarkable performance to keep his team in the game.

Liverpool improved in the second half and created multiple opportunities to score, and they eventually found the back of the net through Federico Chiesa. It seems like they had stolen a point right at the end, but Crystal Palace managed to score from a corner in the final seconds of the game.

Martin Keown reckons Liverpool star has had a “nightmare” against Palace so far

Jeremie Frimpong made a costly error

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has now slammed his players for their defending towards the end of the game and pointed out a crucial mistake from Jeremie Frimpong. The Netherlands International defender left Nketiah free in the box as he was preparing for a counter-attack, and the Crystal Palace striker took advantage of the situation and found the back of the net.

Slot feels Liverpool had no time to score another goal, and they should have focused on defending.

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa transfer “masterstroke” hailed for signing player “as good as Martin Odegaard” Report: Key Newcastle star back in training ahead of return from injury Report: What world-class manager has told 21-year-old target to put Tottenham move in jeopardy

Arne Slot points out Frimpong mistake

“We can only blame ourselves for defending the way we did,” said Slot, alluding to Frimpong’s error. “One of our players ran out because he wanted to play a counter-attack, which was of no use because time was up, so it was only about defending.”, reports the Mirror.