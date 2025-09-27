Monchi during the pre-season friendly match between Aston Villa and SS Lazio. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Aston Villa completed the signings of Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho during the summer transfer window.

They signed Elliott on loan with an obligation to buy the player at the end of the season. On the other hand, Sancho was signed on loan for the season from Manchester United.

Former Manchester United Star Owen Hargreaves believes that Monchi has pulled off a masterstroke before his departure. The two signs are his final ones before leaving the club, and Hargreaves believes that they could make a lasting impact.

Monchi has now left the club, and he will be replaced by Roberto Olabe.

Owen Hargreaves hails Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho

“Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio were brilliant for this Aston Villa team,” said Hargreaves on TNT Sports. “I think Harvey Elliott can eventually go on to be a player as good as Martin Odegaard. “I think technically he’s fantastic, he hasn’t had the opportunities at Liverpool obviously, because they had so many players. But I think centrally, he’s a fabulous player.” “Obviously, Jadon, he’s been up and down, but the talent is there,” added Hargreaves. “Unai is the master at getting the best out of players who have maybe struggled elsewhere. “That was a masterstroke late in the window, to get two really good technical players to help out.”

Elliott and Sancho could be useful

It will be interesting to see if Elliot and Sancho can hold down a regular starting spot at Aston Villa this season and help the team improve. There is no doubt that both players have the quality to compete at the highest level. They have shown that in the past, and they will be desperate to get their careers back on track with regular football.

Aston Villa have been quite poor this season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will certainly hope that the new signings can make their mark quickly.