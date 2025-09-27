Manuel Locatelli could be heading to the Premier League in 2026. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Chelsea are already drawing up their transfer plans for 2026, as they seek to continue adding quality to Enzo Maresca’s squad. A new midfielder appears to be on the agenda, and from that, a target has been identified.

Chelsea already have a strong starting duo of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, although there are doubts about Maresca’s depth options. Romeo Lavia continues to struggle with injury problems, while Andrey Santos has been linked with a Stamford Bridge exit. Because of this, it would make sense for a new midfielder to join.

Candidates are being identified by the club’s sporting department, and one of those that could arrive at Stamford Bridge is Manuel Locatelli.

Chelsea register interest in Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli

As reported by Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing, Chelsea hold an interest in Locatelli, although they face competition for his signature from fellow Premier League sides Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham, while Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be monitoring the situation of the Italy international.

Juventus view Locatelli as a key player, so they are reluctant to sell him in 2026. However, the consensus is that an offer in the region of €40m would be considered unrejectable, which would be music to the ears of the interested clubs.

There will be some surprise with Chelsea’s interest in Locatelli, given that he does not fit the transfer policy that has been adopted since the change of ownership. However, he would add experience and leadership to a young changing room, which are traits needed if they are to mount a realistic challenge to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal for the Premier League title in years to come.

For now, it remains to seen whether Chelsea, Newcastle or Aston Villa make a move for Locatelli, who previously attracted transfer interest from Arsenal. This situation will be one to watch in 2026.