Sources: Chelsea “love” €80m-rated star and will “push” to beat Real Madrid to signing

Chelsea FC flag and 'exclusive' banner (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea are expected to try beating Real Madrid to the transfer of Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz in an ambitious move.

The talented young Argentina international has shone during his time in Serie A, and Real Madrid’s plan is to re-sign him with the buy-back clause they have in his contract next summer.

However, as revealed in my Daily Briefing report here, Chelsea are also keen on Paz and look ready to push for his signature.

Paz currently looks most likely to return to Madrid, but there’s a catch – Como would ideally like to offer him a new contract so they can remove the buy-back clause and cash in on him for more money.

Nico Paz transfer latest as Chelsea eye ambitious hijack

If Paz has already agreed to return to Real Madrid, then there’s not much Chelsea can do, but the strong interest from their recruitment team suggests they’ve been given an indication that there’s some hope.

The 21-year-old perfectly fits the bill for this Blues ownership, and if he agrees to a new deal with Como then that could pave the way for a big-money move to Stamford Bridge.

Como are understood to value Paz at around €80m, so it makes sense for them to try to avoid Real bringing him back on the cheap.

Real Madrid remain confident over Paz return

For now, it seems Real remain confident that they’ll be able to bring Paz back to the Bernabeu.

My source said: “Chelsea love Nico, Chelsea will push for sure. Real Madrid are confident, but Como will try to negotiate a new contract for him to remove the buy-back clause. They believe they could then sell him for as much as €80m.”

This makes sense as they’re currently in control of his future, but this looks like one to watch as CFC get serious about pursuing him.

One imagines other big clubs could also get involved at some point, as Paz looks like he has a big future at the highest level in the game.