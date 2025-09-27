Decision made: Man Utd & Chelsea target will be up for sale in January so club can avoid free transfer exit

Dusan Vlahovic celebrates a goal with his Juventus teammates (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been handed a boost as Juventus will put striker Dusan Vlahovic up for sale this January.

The Red Devils and the Blues seemingly remain keen on the Serbia international, who will be made available this winter so Juve can avoid losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Vlahovic has found himself in and out of the Juventus starting XI in recent times, but it seems he’s still highly regarded in the Premier League.

Vlahovic notably impressed at former club Fiorentina, scoring 49 goals in 108 appearances for La Viola in total before earning a big move to Juventus.

Since then, however, he’s been less convincing, with a record of 62 goals in 150 appearances in total.

Could Dusan Vlahovic transfer be a good move for Chelsea or Manchester United?

Vlahovic could be a slightly risky signing for the likes of Chelsea or United, but he also looks like a potentially good market opportunity due to being so close to the end of his contract.

Juventus would surely have to let him go on the cheap this January, and it makes sense for clubs like CFC and MUFC to at least consider him as an option.

The 25-year-old maybe hasn’t quite found his feet in Turin, but he hasn’t lost that natural talent and a fresh start might be just what he needs.

Chelsea could also do with more depth up front after the departure of Nicolas Jackson on loan in the summer, and the injury suffered by Liam Delap.

United, meanwhile, brought in Benjamin Sesko during the summer, but he’s yet to score for his new club and a more experienced option might be useful for Ruben Amorim.

Vlahovic may have fallen down the pecking order at Juventus, but it’s easy to see why he could be of some use to Chelsea and United.