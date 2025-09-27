Newcastle United’s preparation for their clash with Arsenal this weekend may be affected by the absence of Fabian Schar.

However, there is no doubt that his imminent return would be a huge boost for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Swiss centre-back, who has become a pillar of Newcastle’s defence since arriving for just £3 million, has been sidelined after suffering a heavy blow to the head in the midweek Champions League tie against Barcelona.

As per the strict concussion protocols in the Premier League, Schar was forced into a mandatory 12-day recovery period, having now endured two such incidents in a short space of time.

Newcastle have missed Fabian Schar

Newcastle fans will be delighted by the images of Schar back in training this week, as per reports. While he will play no part against Arsenal, he could be back in contention for the Champions League fixture against Union Saint-Gilloise.

The defender’s return will be significant, not only because of his leadership and experience but also due to his ability to build the play from the back with composure. His vision and passing range have often been crucial for Newcastle’s attacking transitions, while his aerial presence remains a vital weapon in both penalty boxes.

Schar will be a key player

Malick Thiaw has impressed in Schar’s absence, but the Swiss International is expected to play a key role for his team when he returns from injury. He is one of the first names on the team sheet, and having him back would be a huge boost for the club.

With games coming thick and fast due to their participation in European football, Newcastle’s depth will be tested. Having Schar back in the mix will provide stability, quality and depth.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get through the Arsenal game without the defender and produce a strong performance now.