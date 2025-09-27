Expert claims Arsenal star could stay on Bayern’s list of transfer targets for a long time

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates with Leandro Trossard (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich were interested in Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli in the summer transfer window, and he could stay on their list, according to Christian Falk.

Writing in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider, Falk discussed numerous topics relating to Bayern’s transfer plans in recent windows, and moving forward.

The Bundesliga giants ended up signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool in the summer just gone, but it seems they had other big names on their list as well.

Martinelli was another player Bayern looked at for that position, and it seems the issue was Arsenal’s asking price preventing an agreement over a deal.

Christian Falk on Gabriel Martinelli Bayern Munich transfer saga

Discussing Martinelli, Falk admitted that the Brazil international was on Bayern’s list, and that when a player enters the club’s orbit, they can end up staying there for a while.

This could perhaps mean the Gunners will face interest in Martinelli again in the future.

“Bayern were interested in Martinelli in the last summer window, this is true!” Falk said.

“Indeed, he was a topic on a long, long list – certainly considerably lower on the list than Nico Williams and Jamie Gittins.

“However, they didn’t get either of the two, so they had ideas about new players and Martinelli indeed was one of the players. I heard that Bayern Munich would paid €30m-35m [£26.1m-30.5m] and that wasn’t enough of for Arsenal. They said, “No, we don’t have to talk about that”.

“But there were talks with Martinelli’s agents. And I’m happy that my colleague, the transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, also confirmed this was the case.

“It’s also true that Thomas Tuchel had discussed signing Martinelli during his time at Bayern. It was one of his ideas. He knows the Premier League very well, of course, from his time at Chelsea. And he made many proposals for players from this period. Martinelli was one of them.

“Also, Mason Mount was an idea of Tuchel’s. And now, you know, if you are on a short list at Bayern Munich, you can stay there for a while and become an idea for later. And so, you see, he’s a profile Bayern admire!”

Martinelli has been slightly inconsistent in the last couple of years, but on his day he’s someone who can contribute a lot to Arsenal, so fans will probably be relieved that they didn’t end up selling him on the cheap.