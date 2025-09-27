Key issue explained that could give Man United opportunity to sign 100-goal superstar

Harry Kane and Christian Falk (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans may be interested to hear that there’s a potential contract issue at Bayern Munich that could lead Harry Kane to move back to the Premier League.

According to reliable German journalist Christian Falk, writing in his column for CF Bayern Insider, Kane still has the ambition of becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer.

It seems the England international is also happy at Bayern, though, so it’s not a foregone conclusion that he’ll be heading back to these shores any time soon.

Still, there have been links with Man Utd from the Daily Star and others, while Fabrizio Romano has spoken on his YouTube channel about the possibility of a return to Tottenham.

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich situation explained by Christian Falk

Providing further insight into the Kane situation, Falk stated that one problem for Bayern might be meeting the 32-year-old’s high wage demands considering his age.

“Harry Kane’s future is a big topic here in Munich. I think Kane is in the form of his life. His education at Bayern Munich has undoubtedly helped,” Falk said.

“Max Eberl, the head of sport, already said he’s improved at Bayern Munich. He was a big star before he came to the Allianz Arena, of course, but now he’s playing a little bit more like a winner.

“You know, this is the “siegermentalität” in Germany, the DNA of Bayern Munich. He’s scoring and scoring and scoring.

? Harry Kane has reached 100 goals in just 104 games for Bayern Munich – it's the fastest a player has ever reached this milestone for a club in Europe's big five leagues! ? pic.twitter.com/TMTHMpz6jW — the Daily Briefing (@CentreTransfer) September 26, 2025

“But the contract is a concern. We shared the story about his release clause, which he has to activate in the winter if he wants to leave next summer. And the next summer, you know, there is the World Cup. And after the World Cup, he has just one more year left.

“Bayern Munich can’t give him away without a transfer fee – they paid a lot of money for him. And that’s why the question has to be – will he use it this winter or not? There are plenty of rumours flitting about.

“He’s interested, of course, in Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record, but he’d like to win big silverware like the Champions League. Ultimately, if you want to win it, I think the best moment is at Bayern Munich.

“So this will be a big decision because otherwise he has to sign a new contract. And that will be a question of money because he’s earning about €24m [£20.9m] a year (gross). Bayern won’t give him more because he’s not getting younger. So this will be a big discussion.”