Club figures divided over possible Liverpool transfer raid as alternative emerges

Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool training (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate is reportedly being monitored as a transfer target for Real Madrid, though there is some internal debate within the club about the deal.

Konate is in the final year of his Liverpool contract and could be one of the most tempting free agents on the market next summer.

The France international has been a key player for Liverpool and it’s easy to imagine him proving a fine signing for Real, especially if he could arrive on a free transfer.

Still, it seems not everyone inside the Bernabeu is convinced about the signing, according to ESPN.

The report states that there is some internal debate about Konate at Madrid, with Castello Lukeba another defender the club are considering.

What next for Ibrahima Konate as free transfer looms?

Konate is yet to agree a new Liverpool contract and this could present a big opportunity to Real and other major clubs.

The 26-year-old has been an important player for LFC and they will surely keep on pushing to tie him down to a new deal in the weeks and months ahead.

From January 1st onwards, Konate can start negotiating a move for next season with clubs outside England.

This doesn’t give Liverpool that long to sort out his future, and this will give fans bad memories of how the Trent Alexander-Arnold saga ended up playing out.

Liverpool looking at Konate replacements

As exclusively reported for the Daily Briefing here, Liverpool are already starting to plan for life without Konate in case he rejects any new contract offers and decides to move on.

Marc Guehi was a target in the summer, and now there’s also some interest in Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo as another option in that position.

Still, many Liverpool fans would surely rather see a solid and reliable talent like Konate staying put.

Perhaps if Real Madrid aren’t entirely sure about the signing, that could give Liverpool a boost when it comes to trying again to persuade him to stay.