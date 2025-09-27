Leeds will lose one of their first team players in 2026. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Leeds have made a good start to their Premier League return, which has come on the back of a very good transfer window. However, they were not able to complete all of their required business.

One of those deals that did not go through would have seen Illan Meslier leave the club, as he is not counted upon by Daniel Farke. The 25-year-old was dropped last season after a number of costly errors, and the plan is for him to be moved on in January – although that could be easier said than done.

Illan Meslier not pushing to leave Leeds in January

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Meslier would be prepared to run down his Leeds contract, which would allow him to leave for free next summer.

“I think there’ll obviously be speculation about him, he’s not in the plans of Daniel Farke anymore. He’s now third choice goalkeeper between behind Lucas Perri and now Karl Darlow, who’s slotted into the starting XI in recent games due to Perri’s injury. So look, that tells you everything you need to know with Leeds and Illan Meslier.

“But again, Meslier is in a good position because he’s out of contract next summer and he can leave for free or he can agree a pre-contract in January. So, he can decide his own future right now due to his contract situation. I’m sure Leeds would love to try and sell them in January and get some money for them. But I don’t think the player will be rushing into anything just then as well.”

Leeds would certainly prefer to get decent money for selling Meslier, but that may not be possible. Regardless, it appears that he will depart in 2026, one way or another.