Leading journalist names two Euro giants threatening Liverpool transfer deal

Marc Guehi in action in the Premier League (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be set to face competition for the transfer of Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi, according to Christian Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column.

The England international has been a star performer for Palace during his time at Selhurst Park, and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn himself a big move at some point.

Arne Slot has praised Guehi after Liverpool came close to signing him at the end of the summer transfer window, and one imagines the Reds could go back in for him.

Still, according to Falk, there’s also interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, with Guehi, who is out of contract at the end of this season, seemingly open to other offers.

Could Marc Guehi choose Bayern or Real over Liverpool?

Discussing Guehi’s situation, Falk explained that Bayern had an interest in him during the summer, but needed to sell before they could buy.

The Bundesliga giants could still be one to watch as Guehi nears becoming a free agent, but it seems Real Madrid also want him and he’d be tempted by a move to the Bernabeu.

“It is true that Bayern are interested in Marc Guehi. He became the number one target when Dean Huijsen fell off the market,” Falk explained.

“However, Bayern still had the same problem – they had to sell Kim Min-jae first! There were talks with Saudi Arabian clubs, but in the end, he stayed at Bayern Munich. Otherwise, Guehi would have become another player for Bayern Munich.

“They’ve already made a really, really good deal with a player from Crystal Palace in Michael Olise. So they see that the quality is there. And the important thing is he’s still on the list of Bayern Munich for the next summer.

“But as everyone knows, Liverpool and Palace were really close on this deal; they were already in agreement with the player. But at the end, Oliver Glasner said, “No, I need this player”. Now we have to wait another year.

“But as I now understand it, Guehi has an eye on Real Madrid and Real Madrid have an eye on him. So it could be good news for Bayern Munich if the La Liga giants get him – perhaps they won’t lose Dayot Upamecano.”

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping they can win the race for Guehi as they have Ibrahima Konate coming towards the end of his contract, so this is an ideal opportunity to replace one free agent with another.