Manchester United were heavily linked with Carlos Baleba during the summer transfer window, but they failed to get the deal done.

Manchester United remain keen on the 21-year-old midfielder, and they could return for him when the transfer window opens in January. However, they are not the only club keen on him.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Brighton midfielder as well. The player reportedly visited Anfield earlier this month. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to make a move for the player.

Where will Carlos Baleba end up?

Pete O’Rourke revealed on Football Insider: “I think it’d be concerning for Manchester United if they are sort of monitoring that situation. Carlos Baleba is a top player. “Man United inquired about him in the summer and Brighton’s price tag of around £100million scared United off. “United still firmly have him on the radar probably for next summer rather than the January window and if Liverpool are in the market for a central-defensive midfielder, I’m sure Baleba will be someone who’s also on their list as well. “If it came down to who could land them, it’d be worrying for United because they probably need Champions League football to try and convince Baleba to make that move.”

Liverpool could use Baleba

The Reds could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Baleba would be an exceptional acquisition. He is regarded as one of the finest young talents in the Premier League right now.

Liverpool have the finances to get the deal across the line, and the player could be tempted to join them as well. They are the Premier League champions, and they have been fighting for major trophies consistently. On the other hand, Manchester United are going through a rough patch, and they will not be able to offer him European football.

The midfielder is likely to cost around £100 million, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He will want to compete at a high level, and Liverpool could be a more attractive destination.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a quality central midfielder like him. Missing out on the player to Liverpool would be a devastating blow for them. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.