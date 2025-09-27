Michael Olise in action for Bayern Munich. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool broke the British transfer record twice during the 2025 summer transfer window, and despite this, they could continue to spend big in 2026. Preparations are being made to sign a Mohamed Salah successor in the coming years, and they have already set their sights on a leading target.

However, they would not have it their own way, as Man City are also set to make a move for the same player – that being Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise.

Michael Olise wanted by Liverpool and Man City

According to Christian Falk for his CF Bayern Insider column, Olise is being closely followed by Liverpool and Man City, who are aware of a price that Bayern may consider selling at.

“I think on the island, they see what a big player Michael Olise is. When Bayern Munich triggered his release clause at Crystal Palace, there was just Newcastle involved in the poker with Bayern Munich, so they could make it work. I think if, at that point, Liverpool or City had also been at the table, it would have been really more complicated. But now they see what a player he could be.

“At Bayern Munich, he’s the player of the year, based on early performances. I talked with Thomas Müller about him, and he said he’s the new leader in the team. He’s not talking a lot, but he’s always showing, ‘Give me the ball and I will make something special’.

“And now, yes, teams like Liverpool, and I heard also Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are watching him very, very closely. And because Bayern bought the player for €60m [£52.3m] from Crystal Palace, if an interested party pays a price over the €100m [£87.2m] mark – Bayern Munich have to think about it. But they want to keep him, and now they’re trying to give him a new contract so that they don’t lose him.”

It will be interesting to see whether Olise returns to the Premier League in 2026. He would suit Liverpool and Man City, so it remains to be seen whether either club makes a serious effort to prise him away from Bayern.