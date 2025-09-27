Arne Slot and Vincent Kompany (Photo by George Wood, Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a free transfer move for Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

According to Christian Falk in his column for CF Bayern Insider, the France international is a player that Bayern have an eye on as a defensive target.

Konate is nearing the end of his Liverpool contract and this is not the first time Falk has linked him with a possible move to the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool fans will hope they can tie Konate down to a new contract as soon as possible, as other top clubs such as Real Madrid are also keen on the 26-year-old.

Ibrahima Konate to Bayern Munich could be one to watch, says Christian Falk

Bayern already signed Luis Diaz from Liverpool last summer, and it looks like they have their eye on another potential raid on the Merseyside giants.

“Don’t forget: Konate was a player also from Leipzig. He could be on the market next summer as a free agent. Bayern Munich also have an eye on him,” Falk wrote.

Konate has played in Germany before with RB Leipzig, and it seems Falk is suggesting that could be a factor for the player in his thinking, while it would also surely be something worth thinking about for Bayern.

Top players can sometimes struggle when moving to new countries and new leagues, but Konate shouldn’t find it too big an adjustment coming to Bayern after previously shining with Leipzig.

Then again, it would surely be very hard for him to say no to Real Madrid, who remain one of the biggest names in world football.

Of course, Arsenal’s William Saliba did say no to Los Blancos, and it would be great news for LFC if they could persuade their star centre-back to do the same.