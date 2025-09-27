“Weak all over the pitch” – Man United brutally slammed as two key players spotted arguing vs Brentford

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot arguing during the Manchester United vs Brentford game (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been heavily criticised for a poor first half against Brentford in today’s early Premier League kick-off.

The Red Devils are 2-1 down at the time of writing, with Benjamin Sesko pulling one back after the home side took a two-goal lead inside the first 20 minutes.

Although Man Utd may now have a route back into the game, it’s fair to say that Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst (formerly of the Manchester Evening News) seems to be expecting the worst.

See below for some of his posts on X as he slams United as looking “weak all over the pitch”, whilst also pointing out that Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were spotted arguing…

You overestimate this United side at your peril. Going the way of the 4-0 in 2022 at this rate. Weak all over the pitch. Fernandes and Dalot arguing. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 27, 2025

Excellent saves from Bayindir. Brentford should be 2-0 up. #mufc as under the cosh here as they were in the first half under Rangnick and games under Ten Hag. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 27, 2025

Sesko’s goal may well end up being important, but it’s also still key for Ruben Amorim’s side to improve in a number of departments, as they’ve generally looked a distant second-best so far this afternoon.

Manchester United struggling again despite signs of life in win over Chelsea

United fans will be hugely disappointed by this performance today after seeing some signs of improvement in that win over Chelsea in their last game.

MUFC just can’t ever seem to get a run of wins together, with one fan recently going viral as he’s refused to cut his hair until his team win five on the bounce.

Right now it looks like even two wins in a row would be ambitious for Amorim and co.

Brentford are a good side and also deserve credit for punishing this sloppy United outfit today.

? Benjamin Sesko finally has his first goal for Man United! Can they get back into the game? ?pic.twitter.com/BwWHc60SW3 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 27, 2025

