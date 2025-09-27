Ruben Amorim in a press conference (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder Connor Gallagher.

According to a report from Fichajes, the player is keen on returning to the Premier League, and Manchester United are considering an offer for him. The Spanish club could demand a fee of around £50-52 million for the player. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up.

Premier League move could be ideal for Conor Gallagher

Other Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation carefully as well. Gallagher has struggled for regular game time at the Spanish club, and a return to England would be ideal for him. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to move for him in January.

Even though he’s not a regular starter for the Spanish club, he is an important squad player for them. Atletico Madrid will not want to lose him midway through the season.

Man United need Gallagher

The 25-year-old has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and Chelsea. He could make an instant impact at Old Trafford if he joins Manchester United. They are in desperate need of a quality midfielder like Gallagher, and he will add some much-needed physicality and defensive cover to the side.

Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite tempting for the player. Even though they have struggled in recent seasons, they are an attractive destination.

Manchester United have the resources to pay the asking price and the player has the quality to justify the investment in future. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.