A fan of Manchester United wears a flag of the club's badge. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United were beaten by Brentford in the Premier League earlier today, and Ruben Amorim is under tremendous pressure.

They have been quite disappointing under the Portuguese manager, and it will be interesting to see if the club hierarchy decides to show him the door soon. Manchester United are 14th in the league table with two wins from six matches.

Former Premier League star Joe Cole has now revealed that Gareth Southgate would have been the perfect acquisition for Manchester United even before they appointed Amorim. It will be interesting to see if they decide to change managers in the coming weeks.

Joe Cole on Gareth Southgate

Cole told TNT Sports (h/t Metro): “No, I don’t think so. He’s had a long enough time to implement what he wants. It’s not just a Ruben Amorim problem; there’s huge issues around the club. But he looks anxious on the bench, he looks worried, and I think that will filter through to the players. “The fact he hasn’t won back-to-back league games is a huge concern. They need a different direction in my opinion. You know I don’t like saying that, but for him [Ruben Amorim] as well, he was the bright spark, people were talking about him like the messiah. I thought Gareth Southgate was the perfect man for the job in terms of building a culture and understanding the players. They went with Amorim and it doesn’t look like it’s working.”

The 55-year-old has shown his quality as the England boss, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition. The opportunity to manage one of the biggest clubs in the country will be attractive for Southgate, who is currently without a job. The 55-year-old could do a good job steadying the ship, and a fresh approach could be ideal for Manchester United as well.

Southgate to replace Amorim?

It is evident that Amorim’s tactics are simply not working, and he has failed to get the best out of his players. A change approach would be ideal for all parties.

Sacking Amorim will be an expensive decision for Manchester United, and it remains to be seen what they decide. Manchester United have been struggling since the start of the season, and the fans will be hoping that there is a turnaround soon.

The Portuguese manager has been reluctant when it comes to changing his approach despite poor performances. His rigidity could end up costing him the job.