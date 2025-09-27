Ruben Amorim applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been handed a major boost in the airport suite of Federico Valverde from Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old midfielder could be sold at the end of the season. Xabi Alonso is prepared to cash in on the Uruguayan International, and he’s looking to revamp his midfield unit. The South American has not been a key player for Real Madrid this season, and Manchester United are very keen on him.

Man United keen on Federico Valverde

According to a report via Fichajes, they would be willing to offer close to €100 million to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done.

He has been a key player for Real Madrid in recent seasons, and there is no doubt that he would improve Manchester United. They are in desperate need of someone like him, who will add drive, physicality and defensive cover to the side. The player has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Manchester United.

Valverde to Man United?

Perhaps a fresh start could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him. He has proven himself in Spain with multiple league titles and Champions League trophies. Signing a player of his quality and experience could prove to be a masterstroke from Manchester United.

However, it is fair to assume that they might need to secure Champions League football to attract a player of his quality. Valverde will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. He will not want to join a club in the bottom half of the league table. It will be interesting to see how Manchester United convince him to join the club.