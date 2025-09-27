Ruben Amorim is struggling at Man United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is under a lot of pressure, and there have been rumours that he could be sacked.

Manchester United are currently in the bottom half of the league table with just two wins from six matches in the Premier League. They were beaten by Brentford earlier today. Their performances have been disappointing, and Amorim has not been able to get the best out of his signings either.

The Portuguese manager has shown that he is reluctant to change his methods, and it would not be a surprise if the club hierarchy decided to show him the door. Manchester United need a change, and bringing in a quality manager would be ideal.

Graham Potter has been abysmal for West Ham

Manchester United have now been linked with Graham Potter. According to Fichajes, the recently sacked West Ham United manager is on their radar. The 48-year-old had a disastrous spell with West Ham, where he picked up just six wins from 25 matches. Appointing him as the new manager of Manchester United would be a baffling decision. It is unlikely to go down well with the fans.

Man United need someone better than Potter

Manchester United need someone who is a proven winner and has shown their quality at the highest level consistently. It will be interesting to see who they end up appointing eventually. Manchester United have not been able to challenge for major trophies since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. They are in desperate need of a mercurial manager who can transform their fortunes.

Even though Potter has previously shown his quality in the Premier League, he is certainly not the right man for the job. The 48-year-old is under tremendous pressure himself, and the burden of managing one of the biggest clubs in the world will only make things worse for him.

