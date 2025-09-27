Dayot Upamecano could join Man United in 2026. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Man United surprised many when they opted not to sign a new central defender during the 2025 summer transfer window, but that is set to be addressed in 2026. However, it will be easier said than done to sign one of their targets.

Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled defensively over the last 10 months, since his arrival from Sporting CP. And the solution to this could be Bayern Munich and France centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

Man United and Liverpool to compete for Dayot Upemecano

According to Christian Falk for his CF Bayern Insider column, Man United are one of the clubs interested in Upamecano, although they will face competition from Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG.

“It is true that Liverpool are looking at Dayot Upamecano. Bayern have been trying to give Upamecano a new contract for months. I think it’s coming up to a year of talks! And the time is running out, because next summer he’s a free agent, and it makes him so interesting for many, many clubs.

“Liverpool, of course, have the same situation with Ibrahima Konate – he’s also going to be a free agent next summer. And yes, if Liverpool can get a player like Dayot Upamecano for free, that’s pretty good business. That said, every top club in the world is looking at him; I heard that Real Madrid is very, very interested in him. Also, the player is understood to be on the list at Manchester United and PSG.”

It remains to be seen whether Man United make a move for Upamecano in 2026, but it would make a lot of sense if he is available as a free agent. Alongside the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and compatriot Leny Yoro, he could form a strong defensive backline at Old Trafford.